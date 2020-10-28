Global  
 

Global stocks hit record highs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s
Global stocks hit record highs

Global stocks hit record highs

Global shares reached record highs on Wednesday after the Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be ready.

Francis Maguire reports.


AP Top Stories November 24

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, Nov. 24: Joe Biden unveils his national security team; Restaurant workers lose jobs again as virus surges anew; Dow crests a..
USATODAY.com

Trump brags about Dow as stocks soar with transition underway

 President Trump made a sudden and strange appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the stock market as the Dow soared on news that an official..
CBS News
Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00

Dow Jones hits milestone 30,000 points as Trump signals exit from White House

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 30,000 points for the first time in the history of the blue-chip index. Stocks pushed higher as Pennsylvania certified..
CBS News

Global stocks rise after Wall Street hits record highs

Asia-Pacific equities buoyed by hopes for smooth transition of presidential power in US
FT.com


Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25
Russia Now Has Mask Mandate, The US Still Does Not

Russia Now Has Mask Mandate, The US Still Does Not

As coronavirus cases surge worldwide, Russia has introduced a national mask mandate. Citizens must wear masks in public places, including parking garages, elevators, and public..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published