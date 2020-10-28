Global stocks hit record highs

Global shares reached record highs on Wednesday after the Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be ready.
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. Conway G. Gittens reports.