An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig .

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Neymar's first-half penalty helps to ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain leapfrog RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.

A nervy Paris Saint-Germain were outplayed for long spells but held on after an early Neymar penalty...