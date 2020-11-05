Global  
 

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review

Video Credit: ODN
Rishi Sunak has departed Downing Street to head to the House of Commons where he will unveil his 2020 Spending Review.

'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP [Video]

'Irresponsible to freeze pay of key workers' says MP

MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point". The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy". "Only recently we've seen the government saying we should be clapping our key workers", she said, " and they plan to reward them with a pay freeze". This comes ahead of today's Spending Review in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's spending plans for the coming year.

Credit: ODN
The Spending Review: what you need to know [Video]

The Spending Review: what you need to know

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out the budgets for Whitehall departments onWednesday against the grim economic backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak shows no sign of turning off spending taps

 The UK's treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying..
New Zealand Herald
No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns [Video]

No 'normal' UK Christmas, finance minister warns

Britons will not be able to enjoy a "normal Christmas" this year due to a second wave of COVID-19, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (November 22).

Credit: Reuters Studio

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate [Video]

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's feed goes mute when answering a question fromMark Harper on coronavirus in the House of Commons. Matt Hancock finishes thequestion after a short delay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party [Video]

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.

Credit: ODN
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis.

Credit: ODN
Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021 [Video]

Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

British PM says 'escape route in sight' from pandemic

 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on screen during a coronavirus news conference with Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard, right,..
WorldNews
Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown [Video]

Dodds: PM must give clarity on tiered system post-lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government for more clarity on the tiered system and financial support for businesses once England ends its lockdown on December 2. Downing Street last night confirmed a tougher three-tiered system is set to be introduced, however details have not yet been announced.

Credit: ODN
England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Covid-19: Strengthened tier system for England after lockdown

 More areas will be in higher tiers, and the tiers will have tougher rules, Downing Street says.
BBC News

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update [Video]

Boris Johnson gives Christmas update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK's plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd.

Credit: ODN

GBP/USD steady ahead of Rishi Sunak spending review speech

GBP/USD steady ahead of Rishi Sunak spending review speech The British pound is holding steady ahead of the UK spending review by Rishi Sunak. The GBP/USD is...
Invezz - Published Also reported by Bishops Stortford Observer, Daily Record, BBC News


European Economics Preview: UK Spending Review Announcement Due

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil spending review for the financial year 2021-22 on...
RTTNews - Published

Spending review: As the aftershocks go on

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to unveil his spending review before the Commons.
BBC News - Published Also reported by Belfast Telegraph



How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances? [Video]

How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO