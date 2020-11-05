Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of Spending Review

MP Bridget Phillipson has said it would be an "irresponsible choice for the government to freeze the pay of our key workers at this point". The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury criticised the move as "not the right approach for the economy". "Only recently we've seen the government saying we should be clapping our key workers", she said, " and they plan to reward them with a pay freeze". This comes ahead of today's Spending Review in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's spending plans for the coming year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government for more clarity on the tiered system and financial support for businesses once England ends its lockdown on December 2.
Downing Street last night confirmed a tougher three-tiered system is set to be introduced, however details have not yet been announced.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the UK’s plans for the Christmas period and after lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.
Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn