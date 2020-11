Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in court

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago

Purdue Pharma has plead guilty in court admitting to playing a part in the US opioid crisis.

NEW THIS MORNING... ONE MAJORPHARMACUTICAL COMPANY ISADMITTING TO PLAYING A LARGEROLE IN THE NATION'S OPIODCRISIS...PURDUE PHARMA IS PLEADING GUILTYIN COURT, AFTER YEARS OFAGGRESSIVE MARKETINGCAMPAIGNS... PUSHING THEPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY'S HIGHLYADDICTIVE OXYCONTIN.THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLAND PREVENTION ESTIMATES...BETWEEN PRESRIPTION AND ILLICITOPIODS, AROUND 128 PEOPLE DIEFROM AN OVERDOSE EACH DAY IN OURCOUNRTY.

THEY ALSO SAY DRUGS*LIKE OXYCOTIN, ENABLE PEOPLE TOEASILY BECOME ADDICTED TOHEROIN...THE FELONY CHARGES PURDUE NOWFACES, INCLUDE CONSPIRACY TODEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES, ANDTWO COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY TOVIOLATE THE FEDERALANTI-KICKBACK STATUE.THE COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BECHARGED CLOSE TO EIGHT BILLIONDOLLARS IN PENALTIES