Union Cabinet approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited.
"With this, there'll be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits", he said.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has also approved equity infusion by Government of Rs 6000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, comprising of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited.
Ahead Hyderabad local body elections, which are going to be held on December 01, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on November 22 said what happened in Dubbaka bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. He said, "What happened in Dubbaka bypoll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for Congress, TRS means voting for AIMIM, and voting for AIMIM means voting for division." "The assets of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his friends are increasing but the asset of Telangana is decreasing. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," he added.
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said. The incentives will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food products to attract investment, Nirmala Sitharaman said. The scheme has been designed to ensure that "critical sunrise sectors get the necessary support from the government so we are able to build an India which is strong enough to serve the domestic market and link up with the global value chain," Sitharaman said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:09Published
The Government of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for a month on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India. A limit of Rs 25,000 has been placed on withdrawals by customers. RBI has allowed some exceptions like medical treatment, higher education fees, and marriage, to allow higher withdrawals. RBI cited serious deterioration in LVB's finances for the decision. The central bank has also mooted the merger of the troubled lender with DBS Bank India, the local unit of Singapore's largest bank. Meanwhile, customers are worried about the withdrawal limit, calling it too low. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
The Centre has placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under a moratorium for 30 days. The cash withdrawal limit has been capped at Rs 25,000 till Dec 16. RBI imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd from Nov 17 and also proposed its merger with DBS Bank India. A customer said, "It was really shocking to know that RBI has imposed moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. Rs 25,000 withdrawal has been permitted which is not enough during this time. Therefore, we request officials to allow bank customers for more withdrawal limit."
In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published