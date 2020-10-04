Global  
 

Union Cabinet approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited

Union Cabinet approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited.

"With this, there'll be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits", he said.


