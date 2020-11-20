Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online This Year

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online This Year

Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online This Year

Shoppers used to standing in line for hours to take advantage of the best holiday deals on Black Friday.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Discounts Drop Before Black Friday To Spread Out Holiday Shopping [Video]

Discounts Drop Before Black Friday To Spread Out Holiday Shopping

Many retailers are dropping holiday deals days before the traditional Black Friday rush. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:33Published
Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online [Video]

Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online

Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online, This Year. Shoppers used to standing in line for hours to take advantage of the best holiday deals on Black Friday. are being directed online..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Retailers roll out new in-store safety measures ahead of holiday shopping [Video]

Retailers roll out new in-store safety measures ahead of holiday shopping

Retailers roll out new in-store safety measures ahead of holiday shopping

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:29Published