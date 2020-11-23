Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden and China

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

More COVID-19 restrictions, Trump and Biden, pre-Thanksgiving TV: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Area leaders continue to enact more restrictions to combat COVID-19 cases, Trump likely will visit Pennsylvania and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Will Trump ever concede to Biden? Approving the transition may be as close as he gets to that, aides say

 After Trump faced a series of legal defeats and criticisms by Republicans, his aides pressed him to relent on his refusal to allow a Biden transition.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Dow Jones hits milestone 30,000 points as Trump signals exit from White House

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 30,000 points for the first time in the history of the blue-chip index. Stocks pushed higher as Pennsylvania certified..
CBS News

Dow hits 30K as Donald Trump signals exit from White House

 Markets rose as Pennsylvania certified election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State of the United States of America

Hundreds descend on Nevada desert near "Area 51"

 Hundreds of outsiders are descending on the remote Nevada desert near the military's mysterious "Area 51" base. They are there for the so-called "Storm Area 51"..
CBS News

Nevada governor issues "statewide pause" as virus cases rise

 "We are on a rapid trajectory that threatens to overwhelm our health care system, our frontline health workers, and your access to care," the governor said.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucks

 A third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there official

Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there official The state of Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsUpworthyNewsmaxCBS 2


Newsmax Calls Biden Winner in Mich., Nevada, Pa. Based on Certifications

Newsmax is naming Joe Biden the winner of Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania after those states...
Newsmax - Published

JUST IN: Pennsylvania Officially Certifies Joe Biden as State’s Election Winner

JUST IN: Pennsylvania Officially Certifies Joe Biden as State’s Election Winner The state of Pennsylvania has officially certified its 2020 election results showing *Joe Biden*...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Nevada certifies Joe Biden's election win [Video]

Nevada certifies Joe Biden's election win

Nevada certifies election win for Joe Biden today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Pennsylvania Certifies Joe Biden As Presidential Election Winner [Video]

Pennsylvania Certifies Joe Biden As Presidential Election Winner

Wolf sent a “certificate of ascertainment” to the national archivist Washington with the slate of electors who support President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:39Published
Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official [Video]

Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official

The Nevada Supreme Court making Joe Biden's win official in the Silver State. The seven justices certified the states results just moments ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published