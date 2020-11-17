Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition

And what else you need to know today.

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees “Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.View on euronews

After Trump faced a series of legal defeats and criticisms by Republicans, his aides pressed him to relent on his refusal to allow a Biden transition.

Area leaders continue to enact more restrictions to combat COVID-19 cases, Trump likely will visit Pennsylvania and more news to start your Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that communication from the Trump administration to help with...