Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition

Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorised President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

More COVID-19 restrictions, Trump and Biden, pre-Thanksgiving TV: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Area leaders continue to enact more restrictions to combat COVID-19 cases, Trump likely will visit Pennsylvania and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Will Trump ever concede to Biden? Approving the transition may be as close as he gets to that, aides say

 After Trump faced a series of legal defeats and criticisms by Republicans, his aides pressed him to relent on his refusal to allow a Biden transition.
USATODAY.com
'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees [Video]

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

“Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:57Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Biden and China

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump Administration Clears Way For Biden Transition

Trump Administration Clears Way For Biden Transition Watch VideoThe announcement yesterday means the General Services Administration will release millions...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS NewsNews24NPRNewsmax


Biden’s COVID advisers stress there’s ‘no time to waste’ on coronavirus transition

The co-chairs of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID advisory board are emphasizing that “there’s...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden says transition outreach from Trump administration has been 'sincere'

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that communication from the Trump administration to help with...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced [Video]

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced

President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway. Meanwhile President Donald..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published
'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally [Video]

Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally

US equities soared on Tuesday on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The General Services Administration confirmed it would provide the "resources and services" needed to start Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published