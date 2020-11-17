|
|
|
Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition
Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition
On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorised President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Biden and China
And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch VideoThe announcement yesterday means the General Services Administration will release millions...
Newsy - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com •CBS News •News24 •NPR •Newsmax
|
The co-chairs of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID advisory board are emphasizing that “there’s...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that communication from the Trump administration to help with...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •Newsmax
|
Related videos from verified sources
|