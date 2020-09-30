Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings.
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier's actions after she broke Covid-19 rules.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed. The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they've treated the house with "contempt".
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities".
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.