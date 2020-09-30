Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfor asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lindsay Hoyle Lindsay Hoyle 158th Speaker of the British House of Commons

PM thanks Speaker for 'making the speakership great again' [Video]

PM thanks Speaker for 'making the speakership great again'

At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the world awaits the result of the US election, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "May I, on behalf of all members, wish you a very happy anniversary and thanks to you Mr Speaker for making the speakership great again." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons [Video]

Speaker’s Procession all wear face masks on entering Commons

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle entered Parliament on Wednesday morning with all members of the procession wearing face coverings. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions [Video]

Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier’s actions after she broke Covid-19 rules. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed [Video]

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed. The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM [Video]

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM

Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology' [Video]

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Prime Minister's Questions Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ’s. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs [Video]

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs

Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

 Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on Jeremy Corbyn to make a full “no...
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: PMQs via videolink is 'better than having no questions'

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: PMQs via videolink is 'better than having no questions' Boris Johnson's virtual appearance at Prime Minister's Questions is a "second best" option but the...
Sky News - Published