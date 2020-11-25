CBS4 Forecast For Wednesday 11/25
CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will be cloudy with light rain this morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
American Gods Season 3 in EmojisAmerican Gods Season 3 in Emojis - STARZ - How would our cast describe Season 3 with emojis? American Gods Season 3 premieres January 10 on STARZ. Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 now on the STARZ..
Feminists In Latin America rally against violence towards womenFeminists rallied in cities across Latin America on Wednesday (November 25) to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Scottsdale gym apparently defying state's order to closeA fitness center in Scottsdale remained open Friday, despite the Arizona Department of Health Services ordering the fitness to close on Wednesday for allegedly violating a number of the state's..