Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Interfaith Community Services CEO says more than 200 families yet to be sponsored for 'Gifts of Love' program

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Interfaith Community Services CEO says more than 200 families yet to be sponsored for 'Gifts of Love' program

Interfaith Community Services CEO says more than 200 families yet to be sponsored for 'Gifts of Love' program

There are less than two weeks left to sign up to buy gifts for Tucson families in need through the 'Gifts of Love' program but the Interfaith Community Services CEO says there are still more than 200 families left to be sponsored.

IS TRYING TO GET MORE THAN 200FAMILIES SPONSORED TO RECEIVECHRISTMAS GIFTS.

IT'S PART OFITS GIFTS OF LOVE PROGRAM.HUNDREDS OF TUCSON FAMILIESARE SPONSORED BY INDIVIDUALSIN THE COMMUNITY.

AND THERE ISONLY TWO WEEKS LEFT TO RECUITSPONSORS.

HERE'S WHY THE C-E-OSAYS THE NEED IS GREATER THANEVER IN 2020.

"THIS IS KINDATHE COMMUNITY COMING ANDSAYING HEY WE'RE GOING TO GIVEYOU THOSE THINGS THAT YOUWOULD NEVER BUY, FORYOURSELVES OR FOR YOUR KIDS ORFOR YOUR FAMILY.

WE REALLYWANT THE HOLIDAYS TO BESPECIAL AND NOT BE BASED ON,WE CAN'T AFFORD THAT FOR THEKIDS TODAY." IF YOU WOULD LIKETO TAKE PART IN THE GIFTS OFLOVE PROGRAM - HEAD TO OURWEBSITE KGUN NINE DOT COM FORA LINK WHERE YOU CAN SIGN UP.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report [Video]

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report

As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law. Mittal said that the report..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Almost Home Animal Rescue gives back to lower-income families in need [Video]

Almost Home Animal Rescue gives back to lower-income families in need

Almost Home Animal Rescue not only saves animals but provides a helping hand for lower-income families and their pets.Their training wheels program wanted to bring the efforts of the shelter into the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:38Published
Texas Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits Through November [Video]

Texas Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits Through November

More than $200 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds for Texas residents will be provided for November as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:28Published