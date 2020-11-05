Interfaith Community Services CEO says more than 200 families yet to be sponsored for 'Gifts of Love' program

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 minutes ago

There are less than two weeks left to sign up to buy gifts for Tucson families in need through the 'Gifts of Love' program but the Interfaith Community Services CEO says there are still more than 200 families left to be sponsored.

IS TRYING TO GET MORE THAN 200FAMILIES SPONSORED TO RECEIVECHRISTMAS GIFTS.

IT'S PART OFITS GIFTS OF LOVE PROGRAM.HUNDREDS OF TUCSON FAMILIESARE SPONSORED BY INDIVIDUALSIN THE COMMUNITY.

AND THERE ISONLY TWO WEEKS LEFT TO RECUITSPONSORS.

HERE'S WHY THE C-E-OSAYS THE NEED IS GREATER THANEVER IN 2020.

"THIS IS KINDATHE COMMUNITY COMING ANDSAYING HEY WE'RE GOING TO GIVEYOU THOSE THINGS THAT YOUWOULD NEVER BUY, FORYOURSELVES OR FOR YOUR KIDS ORFOR YOUR FAMILY.

WE REALLYWANT THE HOLIDAYS TO BESPECIAL AND NOT BE BASED ON,WE CAN'T AFFORD THAT FOR THEKIDS TODAY." IF YOU WOULD LIKETO TAKE PART IN THE GIFTS OFLOVE PROGRAM - HEAD TO OURWEBSITE KGUN NINE DOT COM FORA LINK WHERE YOU CAN SIGN UP.