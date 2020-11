The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of being 'corrupt' Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:57s - Published 8 minutes ago The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of being 'corrupt' The Weeknd has put the Grammys on blast after he failed to receive a single nomination for next year's ceremony, despite having one of the biggest songs of 2020 with 'Blinding Lights'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend