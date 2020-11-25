Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla) Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:17s - Published 3 days ago Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla) FRASER ISLAND, Australia— A massive bushfire quickly spread throughout scenic Frasier Island, off Australia's eastern coast, on Nov. 17.The island, a World Heritage site, is the biggest sand island in the world, roughly 76 miles in length. Bushfires are a natural part of the Australian landscape, as many native plants are fire-prone.Multiple firefighting aircraft have been operating in the area during the past two days, including a Large Air Tanker (LAT), a specialized tanker, used to control the blaze and help prevent the fire from advancing. (Clipzilla) 0

