Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla)
FRASER ISLAND, Australia— A massive bushfire quickly spread throughout scenic Frasier Island, off Australia's eastern coast, on Nov.
17.The island, a World Heritage site, is the biggest sand island in the world, roughly 76 miles in length.
Bushfires are a natural part of the Australian landscape, as many native plants are fire-prone.Multiple firefighting aircraft have been operating in the area during the past two days, including a Large Air Tanker (LAT), a specialized tanker, used to control the blaze and help prevent the fire from advancing.
