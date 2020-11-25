Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla)

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla)

Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla)

FRASER ISLAND, Australia— A massive bushfire quickly spread throughout scenic Frasier Island, off Australia's eastern coast, on Nov.

17.The island, a World Heritage site, is the biggest sand island in the world, roughly 76 miles in length.

Bushfires are a natural part of the Australian landscape, as many native plants are fire-prone.Multiple firefighting aircraft have been operating in the area during the past two days, including a Large Air Tanker (LAT), a specialized tanker, used to control the blaze and help prevent the fire from advancing.

(Clipzilla)


You Might Like