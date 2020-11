England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier system.It will apply until spring next year, when it’s hoped vaccines will be rolled out.Here are some of the key rules for each tier.

The impact of the three-tier Covid system in England was varied, says a senior health official.

