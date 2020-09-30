Uttarakhand govt to provide legal aid to parents of gang-rape, murder victim

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district received fresh snowfall on November 23. Famous Badrinath Dham and Auli Sports Adventure spots were covered with thick blanket of snow. Badrinath is situated at an altitude of 3,300 metre above sea level.
Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samith (TRS) KTR slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its campaign in Hyderabad for local polls. "They (BJP) have forgotten that this is 'gali election'. Leaders from Delhi are coming, international leaders might also come. Trump Sahab may also come as he is their friend. We just need blessings of the public of Hyderabad," said KTR.
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason behind the spike in cases. ‘About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too,’ the Delhi health minister said. He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi High Court overturning their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,725 fresh cases that came out of the 59,540 tests conducted on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details on the Covid situation in the capital.
