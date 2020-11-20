Global  
 

Rockefeller Plaza Christmas owl returns to the wild

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
The famous owl that hitched a ride on the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree is back home in the wild.

Last week the truck driver hauling New York's famous holiday display found the owl in the branches.

THE OWL --- NICKNAMED"ROCKEFELLER"---TRAVELED 170MILES INSIDE THE TREE.SHE RESTED IN A WILDLIFE CENTERBEFORE BEING DRIVEN BACK TOUPSTATE NEW YORK AND RELEASED.




