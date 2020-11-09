Global  
 

PM Modi suggests courses related to branding and marketing of local products, skill development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow via video conferencing on November 25 where he suggested introduction of courses related to local products at the university.

"Why should not the university do an analysis of local skills, courses related to local products, and skill development in districts that fall under its academic limits?

The university can do research on local products and modern solutions needed for value addition.

Branding, marketing, and strategies related to the management of the local products can be part of your course," said PM Modi.


