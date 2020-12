PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Kyla Pratt & Jordin Sparks Join Us! Video Credit: People - Duration: 10:59s - Published 1 week ago PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Kyla Pratt & Jordin Sparks Join Us! The latest on Lukas Gage and the director who insulted his home during a Zoom audition, Barack Obama reveals how the White House strained his marriage with Michelle, and Will Smith takes us behind the scenes on the set of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend