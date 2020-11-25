11252020 Concert 4 coats

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Devine Carama is preparing for the annual coat to keep the cold away concert

Raise money to help make sure kids have a warm coat this winter..

Local activist devine carama is putting on the annual "a coat to keep the cold away" concert -- virtually this year..

From 'the burl' in lexington..

Several artists are set to perform -- in the hopes of raising enough money to buy more than 2- thousand new coats for kids in central and eastern kentucky..

It's at eight p-m... live on carama's facebook page 'believing in forever'..

