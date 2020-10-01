Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN

Year to date, Amgen has lost about 7.4% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.6%.

Chevron is lower by about 22.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.1%, and Apple, trading up 1.2% on the day.