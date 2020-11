Chong Presses Freeland Over Canada's UN Vote On Palestinian Self-Determination Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:25s - Published 5 days ago Chong Presses Freeland Over Canada's UN Vote On Palestinian Self-Determination Tory foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have an exchange in question period on Nov. 19 over Canada's support for a UN resolution on Palestinian self-determination. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like