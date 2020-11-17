Global  
 

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns over foreign aid cuts

A Foreign Office minister has resigned in protest against the Government’sdecision to cut the overseas aid budget, saying such a move is “fundamentallywrong”.


