President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

In a press release, his transition team detailed two major elements of Biden's expected speech.

He will touch on the “shared sacrifices" being made by Americans this holiday season.

He will also deliver a message of hope, reassuring Americans that “we can and we will” get through the COVID-19 pandemic “together.” .

Biden’s address comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12.5 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is approaching 260,000.

Over 88,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.