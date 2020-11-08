Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

.

In a press release, his transition team detailed two major elements of Biden's expected speech.

He will touch on the “shared sacrifices" being made by Americans this holiday season.

.

He will also deliver a message of hope, reassuring Americans that “we can and we will” get through the COVID-19 pandemic “together.” .

Biden’s address comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12.5 million.

.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is approaching 260,000.

Over 88,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President-Elect Joe Biden Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden is revealing how he plans to spend Thanksgiving amid the pandemic. The 77-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


President-elect Joe Biden says COVID must be under control for the economy to recover

Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long joined "Red and Blue" to break down the plans...
CBS News - Published

Joe Biden flexes shiny new .gov address, Twitter very much approves

Everything's getting more and more official by the day. Late on Monday, just a few short hours...
Mashable - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President elect Joe Biden Thanksgiving address [Video]

President elect Joe Biden Thanksgiving address

President Elect Joe Biden will be speaking later today. He is expected to make a thanksgiving address.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:16Published
President-elect Joe Biden delivers address upon securing votes to win the White House [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden delivers address upon securing votes to win the White House

President-elect Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation after securing enough electoral college votes to win the White House,

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 15:03Published
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published