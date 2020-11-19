Clifford The Big Red Dog

Meet Paw-blo Picasso, the mini labradoodle that PAINTS abstract art



Meet Paw-blo Picasso, the mini labradoodle that PAINTS abstract art. Little Popely creates the masterpieces by dabbing away at the canvas with a brush held in her jaws. Owner Himali Sondhi.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago

Dog walker captures incredible footage of big cat sighting in the Welsh countryside amid fears a PUMA is on the loose



This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago