Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:47s - Published
President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump reportedly has plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a series of pardons between now and when he leaves...
Business Insider - Published

Reports: Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostTelegraph.co.uk


On the dignity of Presidency

On the dignity of Presidency US President Donald Trump can be accused of many things, some tragically...
PRAVDA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office

Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published
White House may pardon Michael Flynn [Video]

White House may pardon Michael Flynn

Multiple sources say the White House may be discussing a possible pardon for Michael Flynn.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published