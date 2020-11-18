Global  
 

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Parts, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video
In trading on Wednesday, auto parts shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of China Automotive Systems, down about 5.2% and shares of Veoneer off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Genworth Financial, trading lower by about 12.7% and AEGON, trading lower by about 4.5%.




