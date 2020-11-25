Meghan praised by charity for revealing miscarriage

The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In an extraordinary and unusual personal disclosure coming from a high profile British Royal, Meghan Markle has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. She penned a very heartfelt opinion article..