Inside A $115M Estate Once Owned By Hollywood Legends

Today Architectural Digest brings you inside the fabled walls of 141 S.

Carolwood Drive, once the biggest mansion in all of Los Angeles.

Previously owned by legendary stars like Sonny & Cher and Tony Curtis, The Owlwood Estate has played host to the biggest players in the entertainment industry for decades.

With a massive 13,000 sq.

Ft.

Of living space complimented by a stunning pool and adjacent guest house, it’s no surprise that generations of royalty, from Marilyn Monroe to Beyoncé, have been frequent guests.