Afghan migrant shocked by French police beating

‘Why no surgical strike on Chinese forces in Ladakh?’ Owaisi counters BJP



AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the BJP over am party leader’s remark on conducting ‘surgical strikes’ in Old Hyderabad to weed out Rohingyas and nationals from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Owaisi challenged the BJP and said that they have 24 hours to name Pakistanis residing in the area. ‘The BJP leader said they will conduct surgical strikes and flush out Pakistanis and Rohingyas. I want to ask BJP on whom you would conduct surgical strikes? These people living in the old city are Indian citizens. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?’ Owaisi said. The AIMIM leader also mocked PM Modi and questioned why no ‘surgical strike’ was conducted on the Chinese forces who have taken over Indian territory in Ladakh. Owaisi said that PM Modi does not even name China even though the People’s Liberation Army has transgressed into Indian territory. The war of words comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls. Earlier, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya had said that Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islam and likened him to Jinnah. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42 Published on January 1, 1970