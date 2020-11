Kevin Hart Shares Why He's More Of An 'Honorary Canadian' Than Dwayne Johnson



Kevin Hart is using his time wisely in Toronto, shooting both a Brüush commercial and a new action flick. When he exclusively caught up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, he explained why he's more of an.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:35 Published 2 days ago

Station 19's Boris Kodjoe Jokes That Kevin Hart Is 'Shorter Than He Looks on TV'



Boris Kodjoe talks on all his cast mates, including Robin Thicke who might be outshined by his son one day Credit: People Duration: 04:34 Published 1 week ago