Massive tree falls on Jackson home Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:25s - Published 6 days ago A massive tree falls on a home on Gay Court. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PEOPLE ARE JUST TRYING TO CLEANUP RIGHT?OH MY GOODNESS THAT TREE.OH, WOW.YEAH ARE AND I’M STANDING.I’M NOT A VERY LARGE FRAMEINDIVIDUAL SO YOU CAN SEE THISTREE TAKE A LOOK AT THE AT THEBASE.LOOK HOW MASSIVE THIS TREE ISAND AND IT CAME CRASHING.IT DIDN’T HIT DIRECTLY ON THEHOUSE, BUT IT’S SMASHED THEFRONT THIS TREE MUST BE 70 80YEARS OLD A MASSIVE OLD TREECAME CRASHING DOWN ON THIS HOMEAND THE FAMILY INSIDE VERYFORTUNATE THAT HAD THIS TREEMADE A DIRT MORE DIRECT HIT THEYCOULD HAVE BEEN COULD HAVE BEENA LOT WORSE, BUT THIS FAMILYWITH SMALL CHILDREN INSIDE THEYWERE ABLE TO SAFELY GET OUT THECHILDREN WERE TOW HAVE MEDICALCONDITIONS AND THEY GOT THEM TOA SAFER LOCATION SO THAT THEYWOULD NOT BE IN ANY DANGER HEREAND YOU CAN HEAR AS I SAID YOUCAN HEAR THOSE CHAINSAWS IN THEBACKGROUND CREWS ARE ALREADY ALLOVER THIS NEIGHBORHOOD TRYING TOCLEAN UP TRYING TO CUT AWAY TREEBRANCHES.SO THE POWER CREWS CAN GET INHERE AND BEGAN RESTRINGING THEPOWER LINES AND PUTTING UP NEWPOWER POLES AND JUST TO GIVE YOUAN IDEA.OF HOW WHAT THIS WAS LIKE IT WASEARLY IN THE MORNING.WE SAW A MAILBOX OVER THEREUNDER UNDER SOME OF THE TREEBRANCHES MAILBOX ON THE GROUNDWITH UNLOADS W





