Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 21:09s - Published
Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?

Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?

NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players.

But how hard is their job?

Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him to master field goals and then go head to head with former Jets kicker, Chandler Catanzaro.

With the help of Baltimore Ravens kicking legend Justin Tucker and kicking coach Luke Gaddis, does Clay have what it takes to beat an NFL kicker?


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Kick-gate' in Broncos country? Decision to punt stirs drama between McManus, coaches [Video]

'Kick-gate' in Broncos country? Decision to punt stirs drama between McManus, coaches

The decision to forego a 58-yard field goal and instead punt it away in the first quarter last Sunday is causing drama in Broncos country – and our own Troy Renck is caught in the middle of it on..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:30Published