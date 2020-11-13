Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?

NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players.

But how hard is their job?

Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him to master field goals and then go head to head with former Jets kicker, Chandler Catanzaro.

With the help of Baltimore Ravens kicking legend Justin Tucker and kicking coach Luke Gaddis, does Clay have what it takes to beat an NFL kicker?