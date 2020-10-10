Man shot in New York Mills parking lot

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

New York Mills police have identified a man who was shot in the leg twice while walking to his car.

On main street in new york mills this morning.

Police say he is in stable condition and has non-life threatening injuries.

This is your top story at noon- new york mills police chief, robert frankland says 35 year old tristan short was shot in the parking lot of thefe suspects fled the scene.

Frankland says: "it appears as though it may have been a drive by situation, how ever it does not appear that the victim was targeted."

Frankland says there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to all new york mills p-d at (315) 736-6623.

