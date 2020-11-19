Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks

Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks

The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Wall Street slips amid worries about worsening pandemic

 Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday following another choppy day of trading as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about..
WorldNews

Wall Street stocks lower amid worries about worsening pandemic

 US stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading Friday as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about a coming coronavirus vaccine.The..
New Zealand Herald

Stocks stumble on renewed coronavirus worries

 A late-afternoon slide on Wall Street dragged stocks broadly lower Wednesday, wiping out early gains and adding to losses from a day earlier as investors worry..
WorldNews

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average American stock market index

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce [Video]

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Global stocks hit record highs [Video]

Global stocks hit record highs

Global shares reached record highs on Wednesday after the Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be ready. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

AP Top Stories November 24 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, Nov. 24: Joe Biden unveils his national security team; Restaurant workers lose jobs again as virus surges anew; Dow crests a..
USATODAY.com

Trump brags about Dow as stocks soar with transition underway

 President Trump made a sudden and strange appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the stock market as the Dow soared on news that an official..
CBS News

Fred Katayama

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines [Video]

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again [Video]

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as COVID-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to New York send pandemic-weary shoppers on a new scramble for essentials. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs [Video]

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last? [Video]

US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last?

In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom. According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000 [Video]

Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000

Jobless Claims Increase, for First Time Since October to 742,000. The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The increase is significantly more than the 710,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published