Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu

Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu.

"Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26.

Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.