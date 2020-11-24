Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu

Video Credit: ANI
Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 lakh people evacuated across Tamil Nadu

Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu.

"Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26.

Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.


Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs [Video]

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs

A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Cyclone Nivar: Chennai airport suspends operations; Tamil Nadu announces public holiday in 13 districts

 Chennai airport will remain shut from Wednesday, 7 pm to Thursday, 7 am as Cyclone Nivar approaches the Tamil Nadu coast.
DNA

Cyclone Nivar: 'We go for zero casualty approach', says NDRF DG [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: 'We go for zero casualty approach', says NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan spoke on force's approach to manage effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' likely to make a landfall in southern states of India in wee hours of November 25. He said that they'll go with "zero casualty approach." "This cyclone Nivar is the first cyclone of this season. Nivar cyclone has built up in last 24-48 hours. Cyclone Nivar is categorised as 'very severe' as per IMD. In any case, we should go for zero casualty approach that should be our focus. So, when we have no loss of life, we should move on property and keep the system running. There are 19 teams of NDRF in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry and 7 teams in Andhra Pradesh. We have to be proactive, not only before the cyclone but during and after the cyclone too."

Credit: ANI

Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen protest at Puducherry beach demanding safety for boats [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen protest at Puducherry beach demanding safety for boats

Several fishermen staged a protest at a beach near Nadukuppam village in Puducherry on November 25. They alleged lack of proper management to keep boats safe ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. Cyclone is likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, in wee hours of November 26.

Credit: ANI

