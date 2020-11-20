Sales start early at Christmas tree farm Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 minutes ago Sales start early at Christmas tree farm A Stow Christmas tree farm says this year was the most crowded opening day it has ever seen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ADVERTORIAL: Somerset store opens indoor Christmas tree farm despite lockdown You'll still be able to buy a real Christmas tree this year at Yeovil Christmas Tree Farm

Blackmore Vale - Published 1 day ago



Big box retailers offer free Christmas tree delivery You may have crossed the annual visit to a Christmas tree farm off your traditions list this year due...

bizjournals - Published 5 days ago



