As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.

Diego Maradona : Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer midfielder who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, has died at age 60, his agent said on Wednesday.

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Diego Maradona -- widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time -- has died at his home in Argentina, according to his reps. He was 60...

Tributes are pouring in for legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to reports in Argentina. The Argentine football...

Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.