Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

Diego Maradona Dead at 60, Soccer Legend Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

 Diego Maradona -- widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time -- has died at his home in Argentina, according to his reps. He was 60...
TMZ.com
Diego Maradona dies aged 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Diego Maradona, soccer legend who led Argentina to 1986 World Cup title, dies at 60

 Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer midfielder who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, has died at age 60, his agent said on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona: Argentina legend Maradona explains his infamous 'Hand of God' goal

Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthy


Diego Maradona dead: Argentine football legend and one of game’s most iconic players passes away aged 60

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to reports in Argentina. The Argentine football...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthy


'Find some comfort in the hands of God': Tributes paid to football legend Maradona

'Find some comfort in the hands of God': Tributes paid to football legend Maradona Tributes are pouring in for legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor [Video]

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor

Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published
Jose: I've sent Maradona support [Video]

Jose: I've sent Maradona support

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he has contacted Argentina legend Diego Maradona to offer him his best wishes in his recovery from illness.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published
Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well [Video]

Maradona neurosurgeon: Diego's very well

Diego Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, says the Argentina legend has undergone successful brain surgery and is 'very well'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published