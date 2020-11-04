Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60
Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60
As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.
Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
BBC Sport - Published
36 minutes ago Also reported by •
BBC News • Upworthy
Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to reports in Argentina. The Argentine football...
talkSPORT - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
BBC News • Upworthy
Tributes are pouring in for legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.
Sky News - Published
1 hour ago
