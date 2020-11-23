Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firearms Found At Main Checkpoint Of Pittsburgh International Airport

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Firearms Found At Main Checkpoint Of Pittsburgh International Airport

Firearms Found At Main Checkpoint Of Pittsburgh International Airport

TSA screeners found two separate firearms at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Travelers weigh pros and cons amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Travelers weigh pros and cons amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas City International Airport officials estimate a big drop in travel this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:51Published
Shanghai conducts mass COVID tests at airport [Video]

Shanghai conducts mass COVID tests at airport

Shanghai Pudong International Airport started testing all staff on Sunday night after several cargo handlers in the airport tested positive for COVID-19, the state media CCTV reported.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published
Some Are Traveling For Thanksgiving Despite Warnings About COVID-19 [Video]

Some Are Traveling For Thanksgiving Despite Warnings About COVID-19

Travelers arrived at O'Hare International Airport with suitcases in hand Sunday night – not letting COVID-19 travel advisories keep them from spending Thanksgiving with family. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published