HILLBILLY ELEGY: Glenn Close, Amy Adams & Ron Howard discuss Oscar-worthy performances
Glenn Close tells us what it's like hearing people praise her performance as Mamaw in Hillbilly Elegy, while Amy Adams discusses the emotional side of playing Bev.
Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in Ron Howard’s Hollywoodized version of J.D. Vance’s best seller.
Amy Adams and Glenn Close are both actresses revered for being at the top of their game.
Amy Adams & Glenn Close Tease 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Amy Adams and Glenn Close tell ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the challenge of transforming into their complex characters in their upcoming drama "Hillbilly Elegy", streaming Tuesday, Nov. 24 on..
