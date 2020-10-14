Global  
 

HILLBILLY ELEGY: Glenn Close, Amy Adams & Ron Howard discuss Oscar-worthy performances

Video Credit: ODE - Duration: 05:43s - Published
HILLBILLY ELEGY: Glenn Close, Amy Adams & Ron Howard discuss Oscar-worthy performances

HILLBILLY ELEGY: Glenn Close, Amy Adams & Ron Howard discuss Oscar-worthy performances

Glenn Close tells us what it's like hearing people praise her performance as Mamaw in Hillbilly Elegy, while Amy Adams discusses the emotional side of playing Bev.

Report by Nathoom.

Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in Ron Howard's Hollywoodized version of J.D. Vance's best seller.
Amy Adams and Glenn Close are both actresses revered for being at the top of their game.
Hillbilly Elegy movie (2020) - Clip with Glenn Close - Be Somebody

Hillbilly Elegy movie (2020) - Clip with Glenn Close - Be Somebody Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American

Amy Adams & Glenn Close Tease 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Amy Adams and Glenn Close tell ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the challenge of transforming into their complex characters in their upcoming drama "Hillbilly Elegy", streaming Tuesday, Nov. 24 on

Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto

Hillbilly Elegy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. US Release Date: November 24,

