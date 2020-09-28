Global  
 

Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 08:00s - Published
Brexit: Irish Prime Minister "hopeful" of deal but says "trust has eroded" - Euronews speaks to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in this week's Global Conversation.View on euronews


A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says that there is still achance there will not be a deal between the EU and the UK, but EU negotiatorsare willing to 'get creative'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:23Published

The World Is Never Going Back to Normal

 In the hours and days after American news networks declared him the victor on November 7, President-elect Joe Biden received congratulatory tweets and statements..
WorldNews
Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19. The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19 from midnighton Wednesday for six weeks. In doing so, the country will adopt one of thestrictest lockdowns in Europe. The country’s premier Micheal Martin describedthe move to level 5 restrictions as “very, very serious”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

 England midfielder Jack Grealish says he "thrives off" people comparing him to Paul Gascoigne following his performances in England's fixtures against Iceland,..
BBC News

 Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will miss Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup game against England on Saturday because of injury.
BBC News
Midfielder Alan Browne is the second Ireland player to test positive for the novel coronavirus this week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

"There is a larger and disturbing trend where governments directly interfere with the internet, attempting to score short-term political points, without regard for the long-term damage," Konstantinos Komaitis, of the Internet Society, told Euronews.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:28Published
The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:18Published
Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano has sent the latest instalment of Space Chronicles, a series in which he documents his experiences on the International Space Station (ISS) over a six-month period.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:52Published

Brexit deal: Taoiseach Micheal Martin hopeful agreement can be struck as deadline looms Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is hopeful that the outline of a Brexit deal can be reached by...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published