Brexit: Taoiseach hopeful of EU-UK deal but says trust has eroded

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.
Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19. The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19 from midnighton Wednesday for six weeks. In doing so, the country will adopt one of thestrictest lockdowns in Europe. The country’s premier Micheal Martin describedthe move to level 5 restrictions as “very, very serious”.
"There is a larger and disturbing trend where governments directly interfere with the internet, attempting to score short-term political points, without regard for the long-term damage," Konstantinos Komaitis, of the Internet Society, told Euronews.
Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano has sent the latest instalment of Space Chronicles, a series in which he documents his experiences on the International Space Station (ISS) over a six-month period.
In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union...
