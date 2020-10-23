Stephen Barclay defends spending review

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay, has defended the Chancellor's spending review saying, "this level of borrowing is not sustainable".

Mr Barclay's comments come as public sector pay rises have been "paused" and the UK overseas aid spending has been lowered from 0.7% to 0.5%.

Report by Browna.

