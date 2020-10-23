Stephen Barclay defends spending review

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the government’s decision to cut the UK’s overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross annual income to 0.5%. Mr Cameron said the move is a “promise we don’t have to break”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get through this Christmas staying in your own home, within your own household, please do so," she said. "I want to stress today that just because we're allowing people to form a bubble (that) does not mean that you have to do it," Ms Sturgeon said. During her daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said guidance about the festive period to be issued on Thursday is still being finalised. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relax social distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households to mix from December 23 to 27. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers". His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused". Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn