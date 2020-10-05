Axis Bank felicitates Delhi Police ASI Seema Dhaka on her stupendous achievement



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins with Nifty private bank down by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and IT rose by 0.5 per cent each. Among stocks, the early gainers were Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Eicher Motos, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.However, ICICI Bank fell by 2.3 per cent to Rs 394.75 per share while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India traded lower with thin margins.Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published now Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged



Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police solved a home loan fraud case and arrested the accused person Sachin Sharma. Accused had taken a house on rent in Surajmal Vihar of east Delhi and took three loans worth Rs 6.70 crore against rented house by preparing a forged chain of title documents. One of the home loans was taken in the name of a dead person. In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station EOW, New Delhi and investigation was taken up. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in a criminal conspiracy with accomplices. Under the supervision of senior officials, the police team arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Further investigation is in progress. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Delhi Police bust 3 Lifafa gangs, 8 arrested



South-West district of Delhi Police has busted three lifafa gangs and eight members were arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons used to target commuters by offering them lift in car and later in the pretext of police checking they influence the commuters to put their valuable belonging in lifafa. To gain confidence, they also used to play some audio clip on their communication device which looked like walkie-talkie. After getting their cash, ATM and its PIN they used to deboard victims at isolated starches. When victims used to check their envelopes, they found that their ATMs cards have been replaced by fake plain plastic cards and cash. 100 lifafas (envelopes) to keep the belongings of victim, Delhi Police mask to influence victims, 08 mobile phones of accused persons, 20 original ATM cards of victims changed by fake cards, SIM cards of victim's phone which were taken out of their mobile so as not to let them read and know about the messages of withdrawal were also recovered from their possession. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published on January 1, 1970

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family



Sanjay Singh-led delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders met the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 05. Sanjay Singh said, "This incident showcases that in Yogi ji's administration, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a graveyard for daughters." After meeting the family, when Sanjay Singh was speaking to media, an unidentified person threw black ink over him and his delegation. 19-year-old Hathras girl was alleged gang-raped and succumbed to injuries. This led to series of visits by different political leaders to the victim's family. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970