The Grand delivers holiday meals

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

The Grand in Ilion delivered Thanksgiving meals to residents on Wednesday ahead of the holiday.

Grand's adult day health care program registrants live alone.

So the grand, in ilion, is delivering thanksgiving meals today to those people in their program.

We caught up with them at london towers, in ilion, delivering stuffing and smiles.

3:33 "i wouldn't want to be alone on a holiday and unfortunately i couldn't go to each one of their homes on the holiday so i wanted to make sure they had a really nice meal and i twould make them happy.

It would just maybe brighten their day" it was traditional thanksgiving fare: turkey, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, stuffing and cranberry sauce and lemon pie.

Governor cuomo's thanksgiving