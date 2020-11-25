Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Miscarriage in July | THR News

A baby loss and bereavement charity has praised the Duchess of Sussex aftershe for revealed she miscarried her second baby during the summer. Zoe Clark-Coates from The Mariposa Trust said Meghan's comments, made in an article shewrote for the New York Times, would have a "dramatic effect'.
The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn