Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Miscarriage in July | THR News

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

In a deeply personal op-ed in the New York Times, Meghan Markle reveals the personal grief she and Prince Harry suffered after a miscarriage. Elizabeth Palmer..

Miscarriage Association commends Meghan Markle The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Meghan praised by charity for revealing miscarriage A baby loss and bereavement charity has praised the Duchess of Sussex aftershe for revealed she miscarried her second baby during the summer. Zoe Clark-Coates from The Mariposa Trust said Meghan's comments, made in an article shewrote for the New York Times, would have a "dramatic effect'.

A turbulent year for Harry and Meghan The Sussexes had already faced a turbulent year amid the fallout from Megxitand other controversies.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

The Scots TV presenter opened up on her own devastation at suffering a miscarriage after the news...

Speaking on Lorraine as the news broke, the brother of Princess Diana said: "It is just terribly sad,...