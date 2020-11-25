Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Miscarriage in July | THR News

Global  
 

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.


The Sussexes had already faced a turbulent year amid the fallout from Megxitand other controversies.

A baby loss and bereavement charity has praised the Duchess of Sussex aftershe for revealed she miscarried her second baby during the summer. Zoe Clark-Coates from The Mariposa Trust said Meghan's comments, made in an article shewrote for the New York Times, would have a "dramatic effect'.

The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 In a deeply personal op-ed in the New York Times, Meghan Markle reveals the personal grief she and Prince Harry suffered after a miscarriage. Elizabeth Palmer..
Charles Spencer wishes Meghan Markle well after tragic miscarriage news Speaking on Lorraine as the news broke, the brother of Princess Diana said: "It is just terribly sad,...
Lorraine Kelly says Meghan Markle's miscarriage 'hit home' after own baby loss The Scots TV presenter opened up on her own devastation at suffering a miscarriage after the news...
"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on Wednesday of the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry. Elizabeth..

Meghan Markle , Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage . The Duchess of Sussex shared her loss in an opinion piece for 'The New York Times,' titled, 'The Losses We Share.'. Markle was pregnant with her..

