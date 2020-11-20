4TH Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Modified For Covid-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: KADN
Thanksgiving day woods which was designed- so that people that are less fortunate or don't have anyone to have dinner with me coming in and sit down with us we have dinner with them we'll talk with them where she worked with them.

All but this year is going to be different because the culprit we will have to have a drive thru dinner which- you know will allow them to still have their meal but- socially distant.

Through- draft.

These these dennis here at opelousas middle school starting at approximately eleven o'clock in when they drive look.

Will distribute the dennis to them and asked only included to.

According to how many individuals are in the vehicle and at the same time miss tony has been sold gracious enough.

To acquire some gift cards that should be distributing.

To many of those who will be attending this year again i want to commend the mini kit.

Committee members- tony yourself miss seven jr and i was a mister joe who kind of with the brain trust of coming together.

You're going to some thanksgiving day what's all the members and all the contributors at the donators.

Who will be given to this.

Event here that will be taking place tomorrow we are truly truly grateful and i ask that all of us continue to practice the- mitigating measures that are put out by the ldh the governor.

And the cbc and drop out to more mass.

It we're gonna have a good day we're going to give back.

To the community.

To do each and




