Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bertelsmann buys Simon & Schuster for $2.2 billion

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Bertelsmann buys Simon & Schuster for $2.2 billion

Bertelsmann buys Simon & Schuster for $2.2 billion

German media group Bertelsmann has agreed to purchase publisher Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion in cash from ViacomCBS, strengthening its presence in the United States.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

A behemoth in the publishing industry just got a lot bigger.

The owner of Penguin Random House on Wednesday said it will acquire U.S. publisher Simon & Schuster for more than $2 billion in cash.

The German media group Bertelsmann outbid Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp in a contest for the publisher of authors Dan Brown, Hillary Clinton and Stephen King that ViacomCBS put up for sale earlier this year.

The deal represents the second major move in CEO Thomas Rabe's drive to consolidate Bertelsmann as the world's biggest bookseller, after the 185-year-old publisher took full control of Penguin Random House less than a year ago.

In a statement Rabe hailed the deal, saying, "We are building our position as one of the leading creative content companies in the United States ... I'm convinced that this a good day both for book publishing and for authors." Size is important in publishing as bestseller lists become dominated by a handful of blockbusters - such as Penguin Random House's edition of former President Barack Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land'.

Simon & Schuster will remain under the umbrella of the far larger Penguin Random House.

The deal is expected to close during 2021 subject to antitrust approval.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Simon & Schuster Simon & Schuster American publishing company

Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy, Simon & Schuster Appealing

 Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for..
TMZ.com

Bertelsmann Bertelsmann German multinational media, services and education company


Random House Random House American general-interest trade book publisher

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...

 Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the..
WorldNews

ViacomCBS ViacomCBS American mass media company

Sony Shopping 'One Day at a Time' After ViacomCBS Cancels Show | THR News [Video]

Sony Shopping 'One Day at a Time' After ViacomCBS Cancels Show | THR News

The former Netflix comedy's time at ViacomCBS — including first-run episodes on Pop and repeats on CBS — has come to an end as the conglomerate has declined to order additional episodes of the beloved update on Norman Lear's iconic series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:03Published

Netflix removes Chappelle’s Show after Dave Chappelle asked them to

 Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Comedian Dave Chappelle has succeeded in getting his old sketch comedy program..
The Verge

Thomas Rabe (manager) Thomas Rabe (manager)


Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Barack Obama Signs Off on Drake Playing Him in Future Biopic Movie

 Barack Obama has finally given Drake his blessing to portray him in a biopic -- something the kid has openly tried wishing into existence. The former President..
TMZ.com

Biden’s National Security Team Offers a Sharp Turn. But in Which Direction?

 The picks are a repudiation of President Trump’s isolationism, but they will have to resolve tensions between an Obama-era approach and the “fresh..
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency [Video]

Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

News Corp (2013–present) News Corp (2013–present) American multinational mass media company


Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wasn't given an 'orderly transition of power' in 2016. He was.

 Kayleigh McEnany's statements mischaracterized what followed the 2016 election and his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
USATODAY.com

Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

 Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt."
 
USATODAY.com

Madeleine Albright, Michael Chertoff on importance of peaceful transfer of power

 A bipartisan group has formed the National Council on Election Integrity to advocate for a peaceful transfer of power to a Biden administration. Two of the..
CBS News