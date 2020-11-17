Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump, Randy Quaid Over Election Tweets | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night took multiple shots at Donald Trump and Randy Quaid after the two men made headlines that morning with a series of bizarre tweets about the 2020 election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel American talk show host and comedian

Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from White House

 "I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
CBS News

Barack Obama Talks Book Sales Bragging Rights, Jabs Trump on 'Kimmel'

 Barack Obama's new memoir is flying off the shelves -- even more than Michelle's record-setting book in 2018 -- but he says he's not rubbing it in ... and she's..
TMZ.com
People magazine announces its sexiest man alive [Video]

People magazine announces its sexiest man alive

Michael B Jordan has been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive. The BlackPanther actor, 33, was revealed as the winner during Jimmy Kimmel’s US chatshow. Jordan is best known for playing villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel’ssuperhero blockbuster Black Panther, as well as for his lead role in boxingdrama Creed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020

 Michael B. Jordan is People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," he told Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

Randy Quaid Randy Quaid American actor

Netflix Removes 'Chappelle's Show,' Ken Jennings Named Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host & Top News | THR News [Video]

Netflix Removes 'Chappelle's Show,' Ken Jennings Named Interim 'Jeopardy!' Host & Top News | THR News

Netflix removes 'Chappelle's Show' from the platform, one of the greatest 'Jeopardy!' players of all time is set to take over as the show's host and Donald Trump is being mocked on social media after sharing days-old tweets from actor Randy Quaid.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36Published
The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News [Video]

The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News

Donald Trump was roundly mocked on social media Tuesday morning after he inexplicably began sharing days-old tweets from Randy Quaid, who called for a 2020 election do-over.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden is first candidate in U.S. history to surpass 80 million votes

 President Trump received the second-most votes of all time, with more than 73 million.
CBS News

Biden says he won't order an investigation of Trump, president's legal troubles remain

 While the president-elect said he wouldn't pursue legal action against Donald Trump, the president still faces several serious legal challenges.
USATODAY.com

Over 30 Trump Campaign Lawsuits Have Failed. Some Rulings Are Scathing.

 As President Trump continues to litigate the 2020 election, some judges have lost all patience. Here are some excerpts of their rulings.
NYTimes.com

YouTube suspends OANN for posting COVID-19 misinformation

 YouTube suspended the pro-Trump media outlet One America News Network on Tuesday as part of the streaming platform's efforts to curb misinformation about..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump fires head of security agency [Video]

Trump fires head of security agency

Trump fires head of security agency for a statement he made regarding the integrity of the U.S. elections process.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:57Published
Late Night Roasts Rudy [Video]

Late Night Roasts Rudy

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon weigh in on President Donald Trump’s latest legal strategy.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published
President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results [Video]

President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results

President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More:..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published