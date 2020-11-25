Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

The Argentine soccer great, Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maradona was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.

Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona dies: A great friend and a legend – fellow great Pele offers emotional tribute

Pele hopes he will one day “play ball together in the sky” with “great friend” Diego Maradona...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Gary Lineker and Harry Kane join Liverpool and Real Madrid in tributes to Diego Maradona after Argentina legend passes away aged 60

Gary Lineker paid a heart-warming tribute to the late Diego Maradona after it was confirmed on...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60 [Video]

Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 in the city of Tigre.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:16Published
The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona [Video]

The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

Tributes have poured in for Diego Maradona who has died at the age of 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published