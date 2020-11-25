Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

The Argentine soccer great, Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maradona was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.

Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow.