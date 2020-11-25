Chancellor: Public sector pay pause for reasons of fairness
Chancellor: Public sector pay pause for reasons of fairness
Rishi Sunak has said that the pay pause to some public sector workers is "for reasons of fairness".
In his Spending Review, Rishi Sunak said nurses, doctors and others in the NHS will get a pay rise, but for the rest of the public sector, any increase will be paused, affecting firefighters, teachers, the armed forces, police, civil servants, council and Government agency staff.
Mr Sunak added that the lowest paid public sector staff - those earning below £24,000 - would see their pay increased by at least £250.
During a visit to Hammersmith Hospital, the Chancellor said it "wouldn't be fair or right to have an across-the-board increase in public sector pay".
Report by Thomasl.
Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers". His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that over 1 million NHS workers will receive a pay rise as part of his spending review. Mr Sunak also confirmed that the National Living Wage will increase by 2.2% to £8.91 an hour and will now include those aged 23 and over.
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win.
Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament.
He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities.
But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997.
He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay, has defended the Chancellor's spending review saying, "this level of borrowing is not sustainable". Mr Barclay's comments come as public sector pay rises have been "paused" and the UK overseas aid spending has been lowered from 0.7% to 0.5%.
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the government's decision to cut the UK's overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross annual income to 0.5%. Mr Cameron said the move is a "promise we don't have to break".
The National Director of the Miscarriage Association has said the Duchess of Sussex sharing her experience of miscarriage helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a babe. Ruther Bender Atik commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her experience.