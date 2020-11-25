Chancellor: Public sector pay pause for reasons of fairness

Rishi Sunak has said that the pay pause to some public sector workers is "for reasons of fairness".

In his Spending Review, Rishi Sunak said nurses, doctors and others in the NHS will get a pay rise, but for the rest of the public sector, any increase will be paused, affecting firefighters, teachers, the armed forces, police, civil servants, council and Government agency staff.

Mr Sunak added that the lowest paid public sector staff - those earning below £24,000 - would see their pay increased by at least £250.

During a visit to Hammersmith Hospital, the Chancellor said it "wouldn't be fair or right to have an across-the-board increase in public sector pay".

Report by Thomasl.

