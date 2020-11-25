Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyla Pratt Teases 'Love' and 'Christmas Beauty' in Lifetime's 'Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Kyla Pratt Teases 'Love' and 'Christmas Beauty' in Lifetime's 'Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve'
'Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve' premieres December 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime

You Might Like